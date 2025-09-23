Two people in custody after ‘fight’ at Georgia mall leads to shooting, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One person was shot, and two suspects are in custody Tuesday after a shooting at the Augusta Mall in Augusta, Georgia, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

The mall is closed until further notice. This is the third shooting at the mall in just two years.

“Please avoid this area- for your safety and as you could interfere with the work of the deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook around 1:45 pm.

The sheriff’s office reportedly told WRDW that the incident was “more of a fight.”

The Independent has contacted the sheriff’s office for comment.

open image in gallery Tuesday’s shooting is the third shooting at the Augusta Mall in just two years ( Josh.evan /CC BY-SA 3.0 )

The Richmond Marshal’s Office is also on the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.