Two people in custody after ‘fight’ at Georgia mall leads to shooting, police say

Tuesday’s shooting marks the third at Augusta Mall in Georgia in two years

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Tuesday 23 September 2025 14:53 EDT
Tuesday’s shooting is the third shooting at the Augusta Mall in just two years
Tuesday’s shooting is the third shooting at the Augusta Mall in just two years (Josh.evan /CC BY-SA 3.0)

One person was shot, and two suspects are in custody Tuesday after a shooting at the Augusta Mall in Augusta, Georgia, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

The mall is closed until further notice. This is the third shooting at the mall in just two years.

“Please avoid this area- for your safety and as you could interfere with the work of the deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook around 1:45 pm.

The sheriff’s office reportedly told WRDW that the incident was “more of a fight.”

The Independent has contacted the sheriff’s office for comment.

The Richmond Marshal’s Office is also on the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

