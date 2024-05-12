Three police officers shot and suspect killed in Atlanta shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three Atlanta police officers were injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

The armed suspect, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the exchange of gunfire, according to Fox5.

All three officers survived and are “alive and stable,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “They are alert, conscious and breathing.”

Police were responding to the report of an armed person in the Capitol View neighborhood of southwest Atlanta around 5.15pm on Saturday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a press conference.

Officers were met with an individual armed with a handgun and a knife. Following a struggle, all three officers and the suspect were struck by gunshots. It’s unclear who fired the first shots.

Three Atlanta police officers were injured on Saturday ( FOX5 Atlanta WAGA )

Chief Schierbaum said one of the officers was shot in the shoulder and another was shot in the leg. The third officer was grazed by a bullet and did not require surgery, he said.

The officers - two 31-year-olds, and one 28-year-old - according to Fox5, are being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. Their names have not yet been released.

In a statement Atlanta Mayor Dickens said: “I am devastated that we are at this place again where senseless gun violence has injured 3 of our APD officers.

“My thoughts are with these officers and their families, and we are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation. Thanks to the surgeons and staff at Grady Hospital for ensuring that our officers will survive.”

An investigation into the police-involved shooting is ongoing.

It comes less than two weeks after four police officers were shot and killed while serving a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina.