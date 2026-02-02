Mom filled her baby’s bottle with alcohol and killed him, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Georgia mom filled her infant’s bottle with alcohol and killed him, according to the cops.

Omayrilin Colon, 37, was arrested last Thursday and booked the following day on charges of murder and cruelty to children.

An arrest affidavit reported on by news outlet 11 Alive said that Colon’s son, named Baby Nova, was found unconscious in his Atlanta home by authorities last October.

Altana police said in a statement that the three-month-old infant “was not breathing” and later died.

There were no signs of physical injuries, but the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office found his blood alcohol level was 0.179 — more than twice the legal limit for drivers aged 21 and older.

Omayrilin Colon, a 37-year-old mom from Georgia, filled her baby's bottle with alcohol and killed him, according to the cops ( Fulton County Sheriff's Office )

Medical professionals determined that it was alcohol in the baby’s bottle that caused Baby Nova’s death, the affidavit said. Colon denied giving her son alcohol and told police she fed him formula.

WSB-TV reported, citing police, that the alcohol was purposely added to the bottle.

“It’s not necessary to cause harm to anybody, let alone your children,” Colon’s neighbor, who’s a mother herself, told WSB-TV. “It’s heartbreaking and maddening.”

Colon waived her court appearance last Friday, where a judge said she would not be granted bond, according to WSB-TV. The outlet said a public defender representing Colon has declined to comment on the case.