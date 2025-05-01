The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Cops have identified a woman who was mysteriously found dead in a cemetery, nearly 2,000 miles away from her home.

The young victim was found in a wooded area with multiple gunshot wounds near Crest Lawn Memorial Park in north west Atlanta on Sunday April 20. Police had been called to the scene after receiving reports of an ‘unresponsive person’.

Investigators sought the public’s help to identify her, releasing several photos that showed her distinctive tattoos; an eye on her right wrist, a treble clef and musical note on her left wrist, and a bird with a flower on her left thigh.

“This young lady deserves to have someone who knows where she is," said Crest Lawn’s Terrie Nelson in Fox5’s report on the gruesome discovery.

Ten days later, Atlanta Police Department confirmed the victim was 20 year-old Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas, from Utah some 1,900 miles away from where her remains were discovered. It was unclear whether her ink helped identify her.

open image in gallery Police said the young woman was found nearly 2,000 miles away from her home in Utah ( Atlanta Police Department )

A homicide investigation has been launched and police have offered a $5,000 reward for anyone with useful information.

An Atlanta Police Department statement said: “On April 20th, 2025, at approximately 5:54pm, officers responded to 2000 Marietta Boulevard NW in reference to an unresponsive person.

open image in gallery Investigators released several photos that showed Villegas' distinctive tattoos: an eye on her right wrist, a treble clef and musical note on her left wrist, and a bird with a flower on her left thigh ( Atlanta Police Department )

“Upon arrival, officers located a female in a wooded area, who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. The female was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”