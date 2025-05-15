Mom bought weapons for son, 14, who had ‘fascination’ with mass shooters, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas mom has been accused of buying ammunition and tactical gear for her teen son in exchange for him babysitting, with investigators saying the boy planned to attack his former school.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism.

In addition, the boy’s grandmother told police that on the same day, she found a homemade mortar in his bedroom with the words “For Brenton Tarrant” written on it, a reference to the man who murdered 51 people during the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting in New Zealand, according to the affidavit.

Pardo’s 14-year-old son, who authorities say has a “fascination” with mass shooters, allegedly had plans for “mass targeted violence” aimed at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit.

The boy arrived at the school on Monday wearing a camouflage jacket, mask, and tactical pants before leaving, the affidavit said. This left school officials fearing he may return to carry out the attack and cause “serious bodily injury.”

Rhodes Middle School Principal Felismina Martinez said Pardo's son was “detained off-campus and is being charged with terrorism,” according to a letter to parents obtained by ABC News.

Authorities say that Pardo provided her son with material support and resources, with knowledge that they would be used for the attack and his desire to “commit acts of mass violence.”

open image in gallery Pardo's son was detained off campus Monday, according to the Rhodes Middle School principal ( Google Street View )

In exchange for babysitting his younger sibling, authorities say Pardo purchased and provided her son with tactical gear, ammunition, and supplies.

The affidavit states that the middle schooler told his grandmother that he had guns and additional ammunition at her house.

The grandmother told officials Pardo had taken her son to a local surplus store and bought him magazines, a tactical black vest “capable of concealing ballistic plates,” and a tactical black helmet.

On Monday, the boy allegedly told his grandmother that he was “going to be famous” before being taken to school by his mother, authorities said.

After looking through her grandson’s bedroom, she found separate magazines for a pistol and a rifle, both loaded with live rifle ammunition, according to the affidavit.

The homemade mortar also included multiple symbols reading “SS,” allegedly derived from the paramilitary organisation under Adolf Hitler, the Schutzstaffel, and the white supremacist slogan “14 words.”

Pardo “intentionally and knowingly aided” her son, authorities said.

Authorities said the defendant’s son was first contacted in January about “drawings of the local school he attended. "

The drawings allegedly included a map of the Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School titled “suicide route” and the name of the school written out beside a rifle.

The middle school said that Pardo had been aware of her son’s threats and expressed her support of his “violent expressions and drawings” and said she did not feel concerned for his behavior, according to the affidavit.

In April, the son, who was not named in the affidavit, had researched the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting, according to authorities.

Pardo’s son was suspended from Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School and later in the day “attempted suicide with a straight razor” and received over 100 stitches for his injuries, the affidavit states.

Authorities said the boy attended an alternative school from May 7.

Pardo’s bond was set at $75,000. She was released from Bexar County Jail on Tuesday after posting bail, county records show. Her next court appearance is set for July 17.

The Independent has contacted the San Antonio Independent School District Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for more information.