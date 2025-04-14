Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot targeting her former morning news anchor ex-husband

Angelia Solomon is being held on a $500,000 bond in Tennessee’s Williamson County

Michelle Del Rey
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 14 April 2025 15:26 EDT
Angelia Solomon, 55, has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill her ex-husband in a murder-for-hire plot
Angelia Solomon, 55, has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill her ex-husband in a murder-for-hire plot (Franklin Police Department)

A Tennessee woman was arrested after allegedly trying to hire a hitman to murder her former TV anchor ex-husband.

Angelia Solomon, 55, was detained on Friday evening for “solicitation to commit first-degree murder” against her ex-husband, Aaron Solomon.

Solomon, who goes by Angie Huffines on social media, is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Her husband was a TV anchor with WSMV4 until he left the station in 2011.

The Franklin Police Department said the suspect, who is a pharmacist with UnitedHealthcare, tried to contract a killer to take out her ex. The Independent has contacted the department for additional information.

An arrest affidavit states that the suspect met with an uncover law enforcement officer acting as a hitman in a mall car park on the afternoon of April 11, according to WSMV.

Aaron Solomon attends the bond hearing of his ex-wife
Aaron Solomon attends the bond hearing of his ex-wife (WSMV)

Investigators allege that Solomon said she wanted to hire the man to murder her ex-husband, promised future payment and gave the registration to her vehicle as collateral.

The affidavit states that she told the officer that her ex-husband’s death would allow her daughter to access a trust fund and gave him information on how to locate her ex.

The family was previously in the spotlight after the couple’s son, Grant Solomon, died in 2020. The 18-year-old met up with his father at a baseball training facility, but as he walked to the back of his truck to get his equipment, the car began to roll back and onto the teenager, dragging him to his death, according to News Nation.

The teen’s father was parked beside him when it happened and said he had been looking down at an email on his phone during the accident.

The Independent messaged Aaron Solomon through his social media account for comment.

