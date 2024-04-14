Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four arrested on murder charges in the case of two missing Oklahoma women

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were on their way to pick up children when they disappeared

Michelle Del Rey
Sunday 14 April 2024 23:22
Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were on their way to pick up children when they disappeared
Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were on their way to pick up children when they disappeared (Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations)

Four people have been arrested for murder after two women went missing in Oklahoma last month.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were on their way to pick up Butler’s children but never made it to their final destination. Their car was found abandoned near Highway 95, just south of the Kansas and Oklahoma borders. Authorities quickly determined that foul play was a factor in their disappearance.

Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39. (Texas County Sheriff’s Department )

On Saturday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron counties.

All of the suspects have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Authorities are still searching for the two victims.

Information for the suspects was not immediately available on Oklahoma’s inmate database. Officials have not released any additional information about the crime.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in