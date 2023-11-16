Texas man arrested after missing woman’s body found inside fridge

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested in Texas after the body of a missing woman was found in his refrigerator.

Following a tip police searched the property belonging to 41-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens on 12 November.

The body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab was discovered in a refrigerator at the property after being reported missing in June, according to Fox News.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet stated that investigators believe Schwab died over a year ago.

Police first used drones to capture images of his backyard and found "several anomalies,” according to the affidavit.

Once police entered the home, they found Schwab’s body in a refrigerator that was wrapped in copious amounts of plastic wrap.

"The sole entry to the kitchen had been suspiciously closed and concealed from the remainder of the residence with a piece of sheetrock," the arrest warrant affidavit stated, per Fox News.

The affidavit also stated that Schwab’s mother told investigators she hadn’t seen her daughter in about a year. The two were estranged because they disagreed over Schwab’s drug use and other issues.

According to Fox News Schwab’s mother believed her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Mr Stevens and feared he would kill her.

Heather Schwab had been reported missing in June (Fox News)

At that time, Mr Stevens told investigators Schwab had left him. He claimed he didn’t know where she had gone.

Later, in an interview with investigators after a body was found, he claimed Schwab died in July of 2022, the affidavit stated, adding Mr Stevens had admitted to putting her body in the fridge because he said he didn’t know what else to do.

He told several different stories to explain what happened but ultimately claimed that Schwab died three days after slipping in the shower and hitting her head.

Neighbours told Fox News that when they asked about Schwab, Mr Stevens told them she died of cancer.

The arrest affidavit states that there was a domestic disturbance call believed to involve Chad and Heather on August 17, 2022. The call indicated a woman was waving a firearm and a male was screaming at the location.

Mr Stevens was arrested at the scene and is currently charged with Tampering with Evidence, the McKinney Police Department said. The force added that the investigation was “in the very early stages and is ongoing.”

“Our hearts go out to Heather’s family, friends, and neighbors during this extremely difficult time,” the police statement read.