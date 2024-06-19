Cops hunting for armed felon wanted in four homicides across two states

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A manhunt is underway in Arkansas for an armed felon who is wanted in connection with four homicides across two states.

Stacy Drake, 50, has a warrant out for his arrest in Alabama for homicide, and is suspected to have committed three other homicides in Oklahoma.

At 7.50pm on Tuesday, Morrilton Police Department in Arkansas received a tip from state police about a stolen vehicle, from the scene of a double homicide in Oklahoma, that was parked at a local hotel.

Drake, originally from Phoeniz, Arizona, was captured on footage from the hotel’s parking lot.

The hotel was searched but Drake was not located. Police do not know whether the suspect was picked up in a vehicle or if he left the area on foot.

Stacy Drake, 50, has an active warrant out for his arrest in Alabama, and is suspected to have committed three other homicides in Oklahoma ( Morrilton Police Department )

Drake is believed to be armed with a handgun and was described by authorities as “very dangerous.” He is around 5’11 and 185lbs.

Anyone who has information about Drake’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Morrilton Police Department.

It comes after police in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, requested help from state authorities in Oklahoma in relation to a double homicide in Gans.

Two bodies – a man and a woman – were found inside a bulding structure near the state highway around 6.30pm on Monday.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation said both had injuries consistent with homicide. The two victims were transported to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death.

Drake is also being sought by authorities in Oklahoma, in connection with a three more homicides. He is considered armed and dangerous ( Arkansas State Police )

Drake was identified by the OSBI as a person of interest in the incident.

Drake is a convicted felon with a sprawling rap sheet that includes burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

He was sentenced to 22 years in 2010 after being convicted of carjacking; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and brandishing a firearm during the carjacking, according to KSCB News.

Drake was accused of threatening a man with a .45 caliber pistol as the man left a grocery store and stole the man’s wallet, food, and red GMC truck. He was chased by police for eight miles before he crashed the truck and was captured.

At the time prosecutions against him were pending in connection with at least four other crimes in Oklahoma, Arkansas and south Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa FBI.