An Arkansas mom and her twin children were found shot dead inside their Arkansas mansion – just as her divorce from her husband was reportedly being finalized.

Charity Beallis, 40, and her six-year-old twins were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their sprawling $755,000 home in Bonanza, a small city along the state’s border with Oklahoma.

Authorities arrived to perform a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but no one answered when they knocked on the door, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people who worked at the home let police inside, where they discovered Beallis and her two children dead with gunshot wounds.

Beallis’s estranged husband, Dr. Randall Beallis, was arrested in February for choking his wife in front of their children. He pleaded guilty to third-degree battery in October and received a one-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, 5NEWS reported.

open image in gallery Charity Beallis and her twin children were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Arkansas home last week ( Facebook )

Charity filed for divorce in March, using the incident as a reason to have sole custody of her kids, both of whom were born in 2019. She had her final divorce proceeding the day before she was found dead, according to the report.

Meanwhile, one day after authorities announced their deaths, Randall’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the divorce case. The deaths themselves came one day after a divorce hearing at the Sebastian County Courthouse, according to the report.

In August, while the case was ongoing, Charity commented on an unrelated 5NEWS Facebook post about her case.

“I’m living this battle right now. I am the victim, yet I’ve been treated like the problem while the criminal – a local doctor – is being shielded by the very system that’s supposed to protect us,” she wrote.

“I’ve tried to reach Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue, but he won’t even accept a letter from me. My voice, as the victim, has been shut out.”

“This is not just about me – this is about a system that protects offenders and rejects victims. Lives are at stake, including the lives of young children,” she wrote.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office has not released details about the investigation or shared if there is a possible suspect, much to the ire of Charity’s loved ones.

open image in gallery Dr. Randall Beallis was arrested in February for choking his wife in front of their kids ( Sebastian County )

Charity’s son, John Powell, who was a half-brother to the twins, said he knows his mother loved him and his siblings, all of whom he said were innocent.

“Those kids were precious. Real precious, and they were innocent,” he said.

“One moment I’ll be crying and the next moment I’ll be mad, I don’t know how to explain it,” her father said. “I never expected to ever have to go through something like this in my life.”

Her eldest son added that his mom “would have fought tooth and nail, which is why she may have been shot twice.”

“I know she went out with a fight,” he said.

The Powells now say they are fighting for justice. The sheriff’s office has not named a suspect in the case or commented further on their investigation.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Randall still has an active medical license, which is set to expire on February 28, 2027.