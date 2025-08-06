The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Arizona man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl who police say was carrying his unborn child is also linked to a nearly two-decade-long history of sexual abuse, authorities have said.

Jurrell Davis, 36, and Jechri James-Gillet, 18, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Zariah Dodd, the Phoenix Police Department announced Friday.

Dodd, who was 22 weeks pregnant, was shot dead at Marivue Park in Phoenix in the early hours of July 5, police said.

Investigators said Davis was the father of Dodd’s unborn child. The victim was 15 years old when the baby was conceived, police added.

Sgt. Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department condemned Davis and James-Gillet as “monsters” and accused the men of having “planned” the homicide.

The victim’s father told FOX 10 that he felt traumatized and was left feeling “disgust” over the situation.

open image in gallery Dodd was found dead near Marivue Park on 55th Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix, police say ( Google Street View )

Now, new details have emerged about Davis’s criminal history, including numerous sexual abuse allegations involving minors dating back to 2007.

On Tuesday, the Avondale Police Department to Arizona Family that it submitted charges against Davis, accusing him of asking a 17-year-old girl for sexually explicit photos.

The recommended charges include sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor, custodial interference, and interfering with judicial proceedings.

The girl, who was under the age of consent in Arizona, allegedly had a protection order against Davis filed by her mother in August 2024.

Davis and the teen had reported running away together in May, with police stating that the girl was spotted in the suspect’s car and at an apartment in Phoenix.

The alleged victim’s mother told ABC15 Arizona that Davis had taken “advantage” of her daughter during her working hours.

“The type of mind control and the things that were going on, I don’t think at times she felt like she had an option,” she said.

Speaking to the Fox affiliate, she claimed that Davis would control when the girl “could eat, when she could shower, where she could go.”

The teenager’s mother said she is not just advocating for justice with her daughter’s case, but for Dodd, too.

“I will continue speaking, saying their names,” said the woman, who attended Dodd’s vigil on Friday. “I will continue to be at every court appearance.”

Davis was arrested on July 15 after police said they found a gun inside his vehicle, for which he was banned due to a 2008 felony conviction for child abuse with sexual motivation.

Court documents show that a 19-year-old Davis was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation.