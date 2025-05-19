The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Arizona mother has been arrested after shooting her 38-year-old son for playing video games too loudly in their home, cops say.

Hazel Benson, 72, faces charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm within city limits after allegedly shooting her son Saturday night at her Mesa, Arizona, home, 12 News reported.

Benson, who called 911, told cops she shot at her son and threw the gun into a canal, according to the report. She said she didn’t know if she had hit him when she fired the gun, and that he was at the back door of her home, according to court documents.

Officers found her son outside their home with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

open image in gallery Hazel Benson was arrested on multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting her son for playing his video games too loudly. ( Mesa Police Department )

About an hour before the shooting, Benson had called for police to come to the home because she was upset that her son was playing video games too loudly, according to court documents.

Following the dispute, her son went on a walk to “calm down.” Officers told Benson during her first call that her son had “legal standing” since he lived in the home, too.

When her son returned home, however, Benson blocked him from entering, she told officers. He then lunged toward her with “his hands in fists at his waistline,” according to court documents.

Benson said she then raised the gun and fired, but was unaware if her son had been hit.

Soon after, when her son was “pounding” on the back door, she called 911, police said.

Other details, including her son’s name, were not released by police.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.