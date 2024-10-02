The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An Arizona mom was decapitated by her son when she should have been celebrating at her own surprise 50th birthday party, according to authorities.

Teresa DeJesus Cruz Rubio, 49, was found dead in her home in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, the Glendale Police Department announced in a press release on Monday.

She had been stabbed multiple times and her head had been removed from her body.

Rubio’s son Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, was arrested and charged with her murder after allegedly confessing to killing her while on drugs – just 24 hours after he was released from prison.

Family members made the grim discovery after Rubio – a beloved teacher at Southwest Key Programs – failed to show up to a surprise birthday party her family had planned for her that day, reported Fox10Phoenix.

The victim’s sister had contacted her at around 3.40pm on the Friday and she said she would join her family at the gathering. When she failed to show up, the family members grew concerned and went to her home to check on her, the outlet reported.

After managing to make entry, they found her body underneath a blanket.

Inside the home, police found the shower still running and a bloodied knife with hair on it in the sink, Fox10Phoenix reported.

The vehicle that Rubio’s sister had given her to use – a burgundy GMC Yukon – was missing with doorbell footage capturing it leaving the scene at around 5pm that day.

Police said that Gonzalez allegedly contacted family members using the victim’s cell phone not long after that.

The family allegedly told police the suspect – who had been living with his mother following his release from jail – has mental health issues and was capable of the attack, Fox10Phoenix reported.

Phoenix police officers located Gonzalez inside the missing car along interstate 10 in the early hours of Saturday, Glendale police said.

The suspect allegedly had injuries to his hands and arms and blood stains on his clothes.

According to police, Gonzalez confessed to her murder, claiming he had smoked methamphetamines and then stabbed her to death.

He initially claimed an accomplice was involved – something that police said there is no evidence of.

Gonzalez finally admitted to police that he had stabbed his mother “numerous times using a kitchen knife, followed by decapitating her,” police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and theft of means of transportation.

He was booked into Maricopa County Jail with his bond set at $1m, reported Fox10Phoenix.

“When you have a situation like this where an individual is capable of murdering his mother in such a heinous crime like he did, this is a person that is liable to creating violence anywhere they go,” Glendale police spokesperson Jose Santiago said.

The victim’s family posted a GoFundMe calling Rubio’s death a “tragedy.”

“This has come with a heavy heart and her passing has come too soon, just before her 50th birthday,” it read.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the amount of pain and sorrow that this tragedy has brought to her loved ones.”