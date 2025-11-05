The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Arizona man who faced decades in prison after leaving his 2-year-old daughter to die in a hot car while he was inside watching adult videos has died – possibly by suicide, according to reports.

Christopher Ryan Scholtes, 38, was due to go to prison, but failed to appear at a hearing on Wednesday, the same day he was found dead inside a Phoenix home, ABC 15 reported.

Scholtes was accused of leaving his 2-year-old daughter, Parker, in a hot car outside his family’s home last year. He accepted a plea deal after initially rejecting it and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He was slated to be sentenced on November 21 and would have spent up to 30 years behind bars, with no chance of parole, AZFamily reported.

Authorities are now investigating his death as a suicide, according to the report.

open image in gallery Arizona man Christopher Scholtes was found dead Wednesday, the day he was due in court for a hearing related to the hot car death of his toddler daughter a year earlier ( Pima County Sheriff's Department )

Scholtes’ death came over a year after Parker was found dead in the driveway of the family’s home on a scorching July day, as temperatures soared to about 109 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius).

Investigators at the time said Parker had been strapped into her car seat inside the hot car for almost three-and-a-half hours as her father sat in the living room drinking, playing video games and watching pornography, according to ABC 15.

The little girl was found only when Scholtes’ wife came home, and after she reminded him over text to stop leaving their children in the car while he was inside.

Scholtes’ two other children told authorities their dad left all three of them in the car regularly, and that “he got distracted by playing his game and putting his food away,” when their sister died, according to AZFamily.

The Maricopa Medical Examiner’s office said a report on his death would be available in 90 days.

