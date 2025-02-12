Arizona to execute first death row inmate in two years

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Arizona will next month execute its first inmate in two years when it puts to death a man who pleaded guilty to murder and says his punishment is “long overdue.”

The Arizona Supreme Court set a March 19 execution date on Tuesday for Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted in 2007 in the 2002 shooting death of Ted Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband, near the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Gunches also shot a trooper twice when he was pulled over by the Arizona Department of Public Safety near the California border in 2003, according to authorities.

A bulletproof vest saved the trooper, and bullet casings from that scene matched the ones found near Price’s body.

Arizona, which has 112 prisoners on death row, last carried out three executions in 2022 following a nearly eight-year hiatus brought on by criticism that a 2014 execution was botched and because of difficulties obtaining drugs for execution.

open image in gallery This undated booking photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Arizona ( AP )

In one of the 2022 executions, the state was criticized for taking too long to insert an IV for lethal injection into a condemned prisoner.

The court had issued a death warrant for Gunches nearly two years ago, but the sentence wasn’t carried out because the state’s Democratic attorney general agreed not to pursue executions during a review of the state’s death penalty protocol. The review ended in November when Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs dismissed the retired federal magistrate judge she had appointed to examine execution procedures.

open image in gallery This undated photo provided by Karen Price shows Ted Price ( AP )

A spokesman said then that the review resulted in critical improvements to meet legal and constitutional standards, and that the governor “remains committed to upholding the law while ensuring justice is carried out in a way that’s transparent and humane.”

The 53-year-old Gunches, who isn’t a lawyer but is representing himself, had asked the court in late December to skip legal formalities and schedule his lethal injection earlier than authorities had planned, saying his death sentence was “long overdue.”

The state Supreme Court rejected his request.