An Arizona couple was just about to sit down to enjoy dinner together on Friday night when a car suddenly bulldozed into their living room.

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera suffered cuts and minor injuries when the car smashed into their home at around 10.30pm, according to the Phoenix Police Department (PPD) via Fox News.

Security camera footage from inside the couple's home captured the moment the car came crashing through the wall, missing Holmberg and Rivera by a matter of inches, and showering them and three of their four dogs with dust and debris.

Their pets reportedly survived the collision, with the footage capturing Holmberg searching for some of them under the broken remnants of their living room.

The driver, an 18-year-old who officials believe to be the person behind the wheel when the Ford Mustang plowed into the home, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police via Fox News.

The outlet also reported Holmberg claiming the crash shifted his entire home off its foundation, with repairs estimated to cost as much as $30,000.

The suspect’s name has not been released, and The Independent has contacted the PPD for further details.

The couple have started a GoFundMe page, “asking for the bare minimum to get our home fixed.”

“Insurance is going to fight us left and right,” the pair claim in the description.

In addition, they are looking to repair Holmberg's truck, which was also damaged in the crash.

“The incident destroyed everything,” Rivera added to Storyful.

Holmberg described the moment to 12News: “It was like a bomb went off.

“It comes smashing in, and just it’s there. It happened so quick. It was so explosive.”

Meanwhile, Rivera told Storyful that the dogs were “sore and scared” following the collision, saying, “No injuries were found but definitely a vet visit will be in play when we have funds to cover it.”

“Me and my lady are lucky to be alive,” Holmberg wrote in a Facebook post.

“Some a**hole was drinking and driving,” he claimed, “and decided to try to do donuts. Well, he f***ed up and went through our house.”

He went on to say his truck saved Rivera’s life, writing, “If he didn’t hit my truck, he would’ve went straight into her. Thank God that I parked it right there.”