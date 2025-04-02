The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown launched a fundraising effort to help a Georgia father arrested for leaving his three children alone at a McDonald’s to go to a job interview.

Chris Louis, 24, was detained by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and charged with deprivation of a minor on March 22.

Louis allegedly left his children, aged one, six, and 10, at the fast food restaurant in Augusta, which has a playground inside. A concerned customer noticed the youngsters alone and called the police. A deputy responded to the restaurant and found the children unattended.

A witness said they saw Louis with his children around 4:30 p.m. The father allegedly left the restaurant, returned later and then left again. Louis was away from his children for less than two hours.

Louis returned to the restaurant around 6.18 p.m. and was detained by officers. He told them he had walked with his children from his apartment to the restaurant and didn’t want to make them walk back while he attended a job interview, explaining how he didn’t own a car.

open image in gallery Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown walks on the field during an NFL football game in 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The children’s mother arrived at the restaurant and took them from the scene as Louis was taken into custody.

The Independent emailed the sheriff’s office for additional information.

Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, read a news story about the incident and launched a GoFundMe to help the man.

The “story caught me by surprise,” Brown wrote on the page. “A dad just trying to find a way to make money for his family. I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc.”

Brown, who has had his own on and off-field issues, said he had spoken with GoFundMe and intends to deliver the funds to the father and his family. He said he hadn’t spoken to the man yet, but hopes to do so soon.

The fundraiser has raised over $40,000 out of a $50,000 goal. Brown himself donated $1,084 to the cause.

Additionally, he posted the fundraiser on his X account, writing: “Chris was on the Pursuit of Happiness & sometimes ppl just need help,” a reference to the 2006 movie starring Will Smith in which a homeless father struggles to rebuild his life with his young son.