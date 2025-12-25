Suspect in stepsister’s mystery cruise ship death ‘doesn’t remember anything’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 16-year-old boy under investigation for the death of his stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship last month reportedly has no memory of the incident, according to court documents filed in Florida.

Text messages exchanged between his parents, submitted as part of a custody dispute, reveal his mother informed her ex-husband that the teenager repeatedly stated he could not recall any events when questioned.

The death of Anna Kepner has been officially ruled a homicide, an incident that has garnered significant international attention and fuelled widespread speculation across social media platforms.

Kepner’s cause of death was “mechanical asphyxia,” according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by ABC News, which said the 18-year-old “was mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s).”

Mechanical asphyxia is when an object or physical force stops someone from breathing.

open image in gallery Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A high school cheerleader from Florida’s Space Coast who was set to graduate next year, Kepner had been traveling on the Carnival Horizon ship with her father, grandparents, stepmother and her stepmother’s two children, including the 16-year-old boy.

Kepner’s death aboard the ship that sailed from Miami has remained shrouded in mystery with the FBI and medical examiner’s office in South Florida refusing to disclose any information about the case for weeks.

The teen’s 16-year-old stepbrother has been identified as a suspect in her death, according to court documents filed by his divorced parents over custody of their youngest child in Brevard County, along Florida's Space Coast. The disclosures offer the clearest public indication that federal investigators are scrutinizing a member of the victim’s own blended family.

An attorney for the 16-year-old's mother, Shauntel Hudson, who was Kepner's stepmother, didn't respond to an emailed inquiry on Wednesday, and neither did an attorney for the boy's father, Thomas Hudson. Their youngest child currently lives with Shauntel Hudson, and Thomas Hudson has accused his ex-wife of violating time-sharing agreements. The 16-year-old boy was sent to live with a relative of Shauntel Hudson after returning from the cruise.

In the most recent court documents, the ex-spouses discussed via text the news of Kepner’s death going viral on social media and how to protect their 16-year-old son from public scrutiny. Thomas Hudson also said he wanted his son to know that he was loved despite what had happened.