Woman, 26, accused of having sexual relationship with boy, 13, during the holidays

A 26-year-old woman has been accused of abusing a 13-year-old boy over the holidays in Florida.

Angel Sexton was arrested on a warrant for lewd and lascivious battery by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Monday, police officials said.

She is alleged to have groomed the teenage victim over text before he traveled to visit her in December 2024 during the holidays.

Texts showed Sexton had abused her position of power and exploited their relationship to sexually take advantage of the boy, police said.

She now faces a number of allegations including “kissing, attempted oral sex, and sexual intercourse”, said the Flager County Sheriff’s Office.

open image in gallery Angel Sexton was arrested on warrant for lewd and lascivious battery Thursday ( Flagler County Sheriff's Office )

Following the alleged abuse, the teenager reportedly returned to his family home in January but Sexton persisted and continued to groom him over text for weeks on end authorities say. She even professed to the boy that she’d “leave her husband for him”, police added.

Initially, Sexton denied the allegations, but later admitted that they’d engaged in sexual activity, including sexual intercourse, said police.

FCSO Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement on the arrest: “It’s sickening to see a person take advantage of a child half her age and engage in a highly inappropriate and illegal relationship.

“These cases are never easy, and I commend our Major Case Unit for their hard work to quickly make an arrest before she could continue her illegal behavior.”

Sexton was transferred to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $25,000 bond.