The father of one of the two national guardsmen shot in D.C. has urged people to pray for his son as he continues to fight for life.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe and U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom were both left in critical condition after the ‘ambush style’ attack in Washington the day before Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, president Donald Trump confirmed Beckstrom had died from her injuries, adding that Wolfe was “in very bad shape”.

Wolfe’s father Jason Wolfe asked people to “pray for my son” when he briefly spoke to NBC News.

The shooting unfolded just a few blocks away from the White House, at around 2.15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have arrested one suspect, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, in connection with the shooting.

As investigations into potential motive for the shooting continue, below we look at what we know about the victims so far.

Sarah Beckstrom

open image in gallery U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom has died from her injuries in Wednesday’s shooting ( Reuters )

Beckstrom enlisted in the National Guard on June 26, 2023. She served with 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade of the West Virginia Army National Guard.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that the 20 year-old had volunteered to work in D.C. over Thanksgiving.

After she was rushed to the hospital, her father Gary Beckstrom told the New York Times his daughter was unlikely to recover from her extensive injuries.

“I’m holding her hand right now,” he said. “She has a mortal wound. It’s not going to be a recovery.”

She was later confirmed to have died by President Trump on a Thanksgiving call with U.S. troops.

open image in gallery The president said Beckstrom was a “magnificent person” ( Webster County high School/ Sarah Beckstrom/ Facebook )

“I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about — highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way — she’s just passed away, she’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now,” Trump said on the phone call.

Beckstrom’s former boyfriend Adam Carr described her as “caring and tenderhearted”, the New York Times reported. She enjoyed nature and road trips and dreamed of having a career in the F.B.I., Carr added.

West Virginia senator Jim Justice said he was “absolutely devastated” to hear the news of Beckstrom’s death.

“Our prayers are with her family, friends, and fellow guardsmen during an incredibly difficult Thanksgiving Day,” he said.

Andrew Wolfe

open image in gallery Andrew Wolfe is still in critical condition following the shooting ( Reuters )

Like Beckstrom, Wolfe was serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission when he was shot.

The 24-year-old joined the National Guard on February 5, 2019, according to the joint task force, and serves as a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing.

Brooke Davison told The New York Times that she met her friend Wolfe in a cornhole league several years ago and claimed that he had never expressed concerns for his safety in Washington D.C.

open image in gallery Wolfe was a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant ( Facebook )

“Andy is easily one of the strongest, determined and God-fearing men I know,” she said. “I have no doubt he has the willpower in him to come out on top of this.”

Berkeley County Schools in West Virginia confirmed Wolfe had attended Musselman High School and graduated in 2019, in a statement to USA Today.

“During his time at Musselman High, he was an active, engaged, and high-achieving student who embodied the Applemen spirit, contributing positively to our school community both academically and athletically,” Musselman High School principal Alicia Riggleman said.