The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The tight-knit rural community of Sparta Township in northwestern Pennsylvania is a mixture of Amish and non-Amish people who live alongside each other.

Yet one tragic event in late February has rattled the entire community, leaving residents shocked that such a horrific incident could occur in their town.

Amish woman Rebekah Byler, who was six months pregnant was found unresponsive inside her home, discovered by her husband and another person last week with fatal wounds to her head and neck.

Less than a week after the apparent murder, police took suspect Shawn Cranston into custody, but his motivations over why he allegedly committed such a heinous act remain unclear.

Even the suspect’s family members cannot picture him being a “cold-hearted monster” who would do such a thing.

Here’s everything we know about the murder of the pregnant Amish woman in Pennsylvania.

The Murder

Shawn Cranston has been accused of breaking into a home on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township and killing Rebekah Byler by “shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat,” the criminal complaint said.

The news of the murder has left the community in shock (WJET)

Byler’s death is being investigated as a criminal homicide by Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said they are “aggressively investigating” all available leads and are asking the public to report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road.

The murder shocked the whole local area within Sparta Township, a neighbourhood that resident Charleen Hajec described as a “tight-knit community.”

"Everyone is stunned -- this doesn’t happen here," Ms Hajec, a pharmacist who was born and raised in Spartansburg, told ABC News. "Everyone is talking. It’s scary and frustrating."

"The outside world doesn’t get in,” she added. “To have something this tragic ... it doesn’t happen here."

The Victim

Byler, 23, was found with what appeared to be cut wounds to her neck and head.

Police were called to the Byler family residence in the 21000 block of Fish Flats Road on 26 February at around 12.26pm after Blyer’s husband and another person returned home and found the victim unresponsive.

Byler was six months pregnant when she was found dead.

Trooper Schick said to AP that an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and has provided evidence, including when she was killed.

The 23-year-old was six months pregnant at the time she was killed (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)

The Amish community are reported by the outlet to have turned out for calling hours Thursday evening outside a home in the area.

Other residents echoed Ms Hajec’s words, adding that the Amish have been in the area for a long time and Amish and non-Amish people get along well together.

"They are a big part of our community. They support us a lot," said Lindsey Smith, president of the women’s auxiliary of the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, according to AP.

The Suspect

Cranston, 52, of Corry, Pennsylvania, was arrested on 1 March after an exhaustive five-day-long investigation, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody outside a Dollar General store on Main Street, next to his home.

According to court documents, Mr Cranston has been charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass.

A woman who identified herself as his foster daughter believes that his arrest for the murder is a case of mistaken identity.

Shawn Cranston, 52, will have a preliminary hearing on 15 March (Crawford County Correctional Facility)

“Like I could never picture my dad being that cold-hearted monster. Never in a million years,” the unidentified woman said to Fox 66, adding that Mr Cranston is the only father she’s ever known.

“As far as I know, he just wanted his grandson back,” she continued, explaining that as she explained that an Amish couple who lived in Byler’s home a few years ago had adopted Mr Cranston’s grandson.

“Supposedly she started yelling at him, coming in, then that’s when boom, all it took. It’s just horrifying to think that,” she said.

Mr Cranston is currently being held without bail in Crawford County Jail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 15 March.