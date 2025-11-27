The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An American man was killed in Trinidad and Tobago this week after reportedly leaving his friends to buy marijuana, according to reports.

Christopher Brown, a 43-year-old builder from Colorado, was found dead Wednesday night in Castara, a small village on the island of Tobago, according to a police report reviewed by the Associated Press. Police believe he was stabbed, and are investigating his death as a suspected murder.

The report said Brown had dinner and drinks with his friends in Castara on Wednesday evening before leaving the group. Brown reportedly told his friends he was leaving to buy marijuana.

Officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service found Brown unresponsive around 10:30 p.m. Brown had several wounds on his body, and a metal object was protruding from his back, the AP reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect is now in custody, Trinidad and Tobago Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro told the AP. Investigators have not revealed the suspect’s identity.

open image in gallery Christopher Brown, a 43-year-old from Colorado, was found dead on Wednesday night ( Getty Images )

Authorities have not said when Brown arrived on the island, or whether he was visiting, according to CBS News.

The Independent has contacted the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the U.S Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago for comment.

Tobago’s Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation released a statement Thursday that appeared to address the incident, but did not identify Brown by name.

In the statement, the agency condemned the “tragic murder of a foreign national in the peaceful community of Castara.”

“This is the first such act of violence in idyllic Castara, a community known for its safe and welcoming environment and a community which stands as a pillar of community tourism excellence,” the statement reads.

There have been 330 homicides in Trinidad and Tobago so far this year, according to police data reviewed by the AP. The nation is also under a state of emergency, with officials citing concerns about an alleged criminal network within the country’s prisons, the outlet reports.