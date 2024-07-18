Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A chilling 911 phone call from the moment a Utah couple were found dead at their home has revealed that there was “drama” in the days leading up to what authorities believe is a murder-suicide.

Olin Johnson, 57, and his wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, who had six children together, were found dead at their home in American Fork, Utah, on June 20.

After investigating their deaths, police have said it appears that Olin fatally shot Kerilyn before shooting himself.

In audio obtained by ABC4, a 911 call was placed calling out the American Fork Police to the home, and the details show insight into what the days were like leading up to the murder-suicide, with the caller stating that there had been a “lot of drama recently.”

The unidentified caller states over the phone, “I think my dad killed my mom, but then he killed himself.” The dispatcher asks if they are beyond help, to which the caller replies, “Yes.”

“Do you see any weapons?” the dispatcher asked, and the caller said, “Yes. There is a gun.”

The caller sounded audibly distressed throughout the call.

The dispatcher on the phone went on to ask if the couple had been “violent” or if they “have a history of fighting.”

“No, but there’s been a lot of drama recently in the household. Just within the past four days,” the caller states.

A vigil was held on June 24 as community members gathered together to remember the couple and support their family ( Fox 13 News Utah )

While the caller did not expand on what type of drama was happening in the house, he did mention that there was some type of dispute a few years ago, but he didn’t think it was anything physical.

He added: “There has... there was one instance of like a year or two ago that I think my mom, I don’t know, my dad was chucking stuff around the house. He had a... he went to jail for a little bit, but nothing, like, I don’t think like contact physically.”

No further details were divulged in the call about the dispute a few years ago.

The American Fork Police Department has yet to reveal a motive in this shooting and said that parts of the investigation into this case are underway.

"Based on the investigation, it appears that Olin fatally shot Kerilyn before fatally shooting himself," American Fork police said in a statement to KSL on June 21.

"We’re not real sure what led up to it, but he shot her twice and then shot himself, ending his life," said American Fork Police Lt Stuart Fore.

Fore added that there were no signs of struggle or argument before the killings, but did not go into any details about the scene.

While Kerilyn grew a career as a musician and performer and taught in music and musical theatre departments at Brigham Young University, Olin, who local reports say was also a businessman, had various roles at the Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, according to their joint obituary.

A message in their obituary states: “As we cope with immense sorrow, mourning the loss of Kerilyn, our beautiful mother, daughter, and sister, we also mourn for Olin, despite his actions.”

“We are overwhelmed with love and support from the community and express our deepest appreciation and gratitude. If you or someone you love is in crisis, please reach out for help,” they added.

A GoFundMe page was set up on behalf of the couple’s six children while they navigate the tragic passing of their parents, to pay for funeral costs and any other unexpected payments.

Family of the Johnsons have requested privacy as they grieve, and police added in their statement. “We express our most profound and sincere condolences to the family and friends of Olin and Kerilyn.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.