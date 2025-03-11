The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An American Airlines passenger has been arrested after allegedly beating one traveller, hitting another and screaming at a steward on a flight to Washington DC – later explaining that he was “mad” and wanted to see President Donald Trump.

Asterius Rulamka was onboard the flight to the U.S. capital from Wichita, Kansas, on March 5, exactly five weeks to the day after the crash of an American Airlines flight on the same route, which killed 67 people.

According to an FBI affidavit, obtained by CBS News, Rulamka got up from his seat shortly before the flight landed, approached a flight attendant and threatened to “f*** him up on landing.”

"Several passengers, observing the threatening behavior, started filming on their cellular phones," the affidavit stated.

Rulamka then allegedly approached one of several passengers who was recording and began attacking him, grabbing his arms and verbally threatening him. "At one point, he struck (the victim) in the face near his left eye, causing bruising and a bloodshot eye," according to the charging documents.

The FBI said that Rulamka repeatedly struck the man and then attempted to attack another who was “unable to move out of the way in time to avoid being struck.”

open image in gallery An American Airlines passenger has been arrested after allegedly beating a fellow traveller, hitting another and screaming at a steward on a flight to Washington DC ( EPA )

In a statement shared with The Independent, an American Airlines spokesperson said: “On March 5, law enforcement responded to American Eagle flight 5574 after its arrival in Washington, D.C. (DCA) due to a disruptive customer.

“We do not tolerate violence, and thank our team members for their professionalism.”

open image in gallery According to the FBI, Asterius Rulamka said he was ‘mad’ and wanted to speak to President Donald Trump ( EPA )

Rulamka reportedly began “running up and down the cabin” as the flight approached Washington D.C., and it took three passengers and flight attendants to secure him back in his seat before landing.

According to the FBI affidavit, “the defendant made several statements upon the flight's arrival, including that he had come to D.C. to speak to President Trump. When asked why he wanted to speak to the President, he stated that he was 'mad.'"

open image in gallery The incident on March 5 came exactly five weeks to the day after the crash of an American Airlines flight on the same route, which killed 67 people ( Getty Images )

Court records also show that Rulamka was investigated for an immigration violation in 2014, though proceedings are pending, according to CBS News.

Rulumka is currently being held in jail. He faces a federal assault charge and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. It does not appear that Rulamka has entered a plea in his case.

The FBI declined to comment on the ongoing case.