Two men are facing murder charges after a planned fight during a work break escalated into a deadly shooting outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Far West Bexar County, Texas, according to investigators.

Jamari McKillion, 21, and David Perez Morales Jr., 20, were arrested on first-degree felony murder warrants in the shooting death of Katrael Delosier, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center off U.S. Highway 90 West. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities identified the victims as Delosier and Johnny Bermea III. Both were transported to the hospital, where Delosier later died. Bermea survived and was listed in a stable condition.

The shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the evening between an Amazon employee, whose name has not been released, and Bermea, who had agreed to fight during a break, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WOAI.

Investigators say the employee then contacted friends for help, referring to them as “back up.” He later told deputies he had “issues” with Bermea dating back to high school, according to the affidavit.

open image in gallery Jamari McKillion, 21, (pictured) and and David Perez Morales Jr., 20, were arrested in the shooting death of Katrael Delosier ( Bexar County Jail )

He said Bermea confronted him earlier Sunday about “talking s***” and challenged him to fight. The confrontation did not turn physical at the time, but the pair agreed to meet later during their break.

The employee told investigators that Bermea claimed he had a “drake” in his vehicle, a term the employee understood to mean a firearm, prompting him to call McKillion and ask him to “pull up” as backup, the affidavit states.

Witnesses told investigators that during the break, the employee led Bermea toward a vehicle in the parking lot occupied by the employee’s friends. A man then exited the vehicle and began shooting before fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit.

Investigators believe McKillion was driving the vehicle involved and that Morales, who was riding as a passenger, fired the shots that killed Delosier. Surveillance footage, witness statements, and cell phone location data are cited in the affidavit as evidence linking McKillion to the shooting and placing him at the scene.

McKillion was taken into custody the following day at another Amazon warehouse in San Antonio. His vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

open image in gallery Investigators believe McKillion was driving the vehicle involved and that Morales (pictured), who was riding as a passenger, fired the shots that killed Delosier ( Bexar County Jail )

Delosier’s family said his death has left them devastated. His brother said Delosier is survived by his wife and two young sons. He described him as a dedicated father who had recently completed college to become a mechanic and was in the process of buying a home for his family.

Amazon has since increased security at the fulfillment center.

In a statement emailed to KSAT on Monday, Amazon said it was “heartbroken by the tragic loss of a valued member of our team and are keeping the victim’s family and loved ones in our thoughts.”

“We’re providing support to the family and counseling support to employees. We’ve added additional security to the site and are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” the statement said.

Both Morales and McKillion are being held on bonds set at $300,000 each. It’s unclear whether the Amazon employee involved in the initial dispute will face charges.