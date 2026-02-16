The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A high school secretary has been arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, police say.

Alicia Hughes, 31, who worked at Randolph Eastern School Corporation in Union City, Indiana, was cuffed after police responded to an “alleged battery” on Saturday.

In a public statement, Union City Police confirmed that the alleged battery unfolded when Hughes’ husband confronted her and an 18-year-old, who was a student at the school where she worked.

open image in gallery Alicia Hughes, a secretary at Randolph Eastern School Corporation, has been arrested on five counts of child seduction ( Union City Police Department )

Authorities have said that Hughes is the person who was allegedly “battered” during the altercation, although further details related to the incident have not been released.

It is unknown whether Hughes’ husband will face any charges in the case.

It was during their investigation into the alleged battery that cops discovered that Hughes allegedly sexually abused a different high school student who was 17 years old.

The incident occurred in Union City, a town of just under 3,500 people located on the Ohio border.

Investigators have claimed that Hughes had sexual relations with the unnamed student on at least five occasions.

Following her arrest, Hughes was transported to Randolph County Jail on five counts of child seduction relating to her alleged relationship with the minor student.

She is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

As the probe continues, the Union City Police Department confirmed that Randolph Eastern School Corporation is cooperating with its investigation.

Meanwhile, Hughes has been removed from all duties involving students.

open image in gallery Hughes has been removed from all duties that require her to interact with students and is currently being held on a $25,000 bond ( Google Streetview )

However, due to the ongoing investigation into the secretary’s alleged activities, the school said it would not comment on specific details about Hughes.

“We recognize that situations of this nature are deeply concerning for our families, staff, and the broader community,” Neal Adams, superintendent at Randolph Eastern School Corporation, wrote in a statement. “Please know that we share those concerns and are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness, care, and urgency.

“Our focus remains on supporting our students and maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all students.”