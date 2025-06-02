The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued in Washington state after three young girls went missing while on visitation with their father.

Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were last seen Friday around 5 p.m. in Wenatchee, a city 140 miles east of Seattle.

Their father, identified by authorities as Travis Decker, had custody of the girls for a planned visitation, but has not returned them and has been unreachable by family, Fox 13 reported.

While the visitation was part of a parenting plan, Decker went outside the parameters of it, “which is not normal and cause for alarm,” the Wenatchee Police Department said.

According to police, Decker is homeless and has been living out of his car or at various hotels, motels or campgrounds in the area.

open image in gallery The three young girls were last seen Friday around 5 p.m. while on visitation with their father, police said. ( Washington State Patrol )

Decker was described as a 32-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to weigh 190 pounds and be 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts, police said.

Authorities also said he drives a white GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate D20165C.

Meanwhile, the girls are between 4 feet 2 inches and 4 feet 8 inches tall. The eldest, Paityn, has brown hair, while the younger two sisters, Evelyn and Olivia, are blonde.

All three have brown eyes, authorities said.

The current investigation has not met AMBER Alert criteria, police said while issuing the emergency missing persons alert, or EMPA.

Anyone who sees the father or the girls are asked to call 911 or RiverCom at 509-663-9911.

This is a developing story...