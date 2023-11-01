Alaska man threatened to skin US senator and wear her ‘like clothes’, police say

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Alaska man threatened to skin a US senator and wear her skin “like clothes” after being threatened with eviction from his home, according to authorities.

Arther Charles Graham allegedly sent the graphic email in September, saying he would “hunt down” Senator Lisa Murkowski and “live inside” her because he did not have anywhere else to live.

The information emerged following the unsealing of an affidavit from the Department of Justice (DOJ), seen by The Independent, which requested a warrant for Mr Graham’s arrest.

The document includes part of an email supposedly sent by Mr Graham to the Alaska senator in which he says he is being “kept in the dark” about being evicted from his home but has been told to look for another place to live.

Though the affadavit did not name Ms Murkowski it referred to the gender of the senator who had received the email as female. Ms Murkowski is Alaska’s only female senator.

“Until I get new information [United States Senator], my plan is ima’ hunt you down, cut the flesh off your body and wear your skin like clothes. I’ll live inside of YOU [United States Senator 1],” the email read, as quoted in the affidavit.

“I may as well because I ain’t got nowhere else to live. The bank is taking my parents’ house. When I inherit my mom’s municipal bonds, I’m going to use them as kindling to start my homeless-person campfire, when I inevitably become a homeless person like I was when I was a little boy.”

The affidavit said that Mr Graham had later been tracked down using his email address. He was later interviewed by two FBI agents at his home in Kenai, Alaska.

“He admitted that he had stated in his email to United States Senator 1 that he would take her flesh off, use it as a coat, and live inside of her.” the document stated.

The affidavit requests a warrant for Mr Graham’s arrest on a federal charge. “Graham knowingly and willfully did transmitted in interstate and foreign commerce communications containing a threat to kidnap and injure United States Senator 1,” the filing states.