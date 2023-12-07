The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former California police chief Alan Hostetter went on a conspiratorial rant Thursday moments before a federal judge sentenced him to over 11 years in prison for conspiring to bring weapons to the US Capitol during the January 6 riot.

The 58-year-old, who represented himself at trial, told the court the January 6 insurrection was an "obvious set up” that was faked by “crisis actors,” and claimed that Ashli Babbitt, a rioter killed by a police officer at the Capitol, was actually still alive.

The former chief of the La Habra Police Department was convicted in July on four felony counts, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and carrying a dangerous or dealy weapon onto Capitol grounds.

Hostetter joined the Capitol riot with a hatchet in his backpack, and incited others to violence with a bull horn on January 6, according to officials.

“Through his words and deeds on Jan. 6, Alan Hostetter was a terrorist and it’s important that be said,” assistant US attorney Anthony William Mariano said Thursday during the sentencing, WUSA9 reports.

After his incendiary testimony, Hostetter was reportedly confronted by Babbit’s mother, and claimed, “This feels like it’s staged,” according to the station.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.