The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Louisiana man who threatened to blow up an Ulta Beauty store in Alabama has been arrested, according to WRBL.

Timothy Lincoln, 42, allegedly made a phone call outside an Ulta Beauty on Saturday morning. During the call, he allegedly told the person he was speaking to "I'm going to blow this s*** up!"

An employee at the store who was outside allegedly heard him. The customers and employees inside were evacuated and police were called. It's unclear from the complaint if Lincoln ever entered the store.

When police arrived at the scene, Lincoln was taken into custody. Opelika Police Department searched the area for explosives but found nothing.

Lincoln's mugshot is striking; his beard is dyed blue, and his face is covered in colorful markings. The markings do not appear to be tattoos, but paints or some kind of makeup. It is unclear when Lincoln made the markings and police have not commented on them at the time of this report.

Ulta Beauty banned Lincoln for life from all of its stores.

Timothy Lincoln, 24, of Louisiana, was arrested on October 26 after he allegedly threatened to blow up an Ulta Beauty in Alabama. Police did not comment on the markings on his face ( Lee County Detention Facility )

He is facing a charge of first-degree making a terrorist threat. Lincoln is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. If he is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

This is the second time this year that someone allegedly threatened to blow up a beauty and fashion store. That incident was a little more involved than an alleged threatening phone call, however.

In June, Williams Rodriguez-Juarez was charged in Boston with unarmed robbery, making a bomb or hijack threat, assault and battery on a police officer, strangulation or suffocation, trespassing, resisting arrest and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Boston 25.

Rodriguez-Juarez long list of alleged crimes occurred after he visited a Primark store while drunk and began yelling at employees near the store's docking area. Police said he allegedly yelled sexual comments at employees and threatened to steal merchandise before threatening to "blow this place up."

When police arrived, Rodriguez-Juarez was allegedly grappling with a security guard and demanded that police arrest the guard. They did not, and instead tried to take him into custody. He allegedly fought back, and even bit an officer who was trying to stop him.

He was arrested and was arraigned in August.