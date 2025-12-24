The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A kindergarten Christmas party at an Alabama elementary school took a disturbing turn when a parent allegedly discovered marijuana mixed in with candy bags handed out to the students.

Karima Frasier, 26, who is a parent of one of the students, was arrested after Brewton police say she brought “numerous clear bags containing various sorts of candy with marijuana shake inside the bags that were given to kids,” WALA reported.

The investigation began after another parent contacted school officials after finding what appeared to be marijuana inside their child’s candy bag following the kindergarten Christmas party at Brewton Elementary School on December 18.

Police were notified and the candy bags were collected as evidence.

It was determined that the clear bags containing a “variety of candy” with marijuana were distributed to children during the classroom party.

open image in gallery Karima Frasier was taken into custody after a parent discovered what appeared to be marijuana inside their child’s candy bag following a kindergarten Christmas party held on December 18 ( Escambia County Sheriff's Office )

Frasier was arrested the next day and charged with distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and chemical endangerment of a child, according to Brewton police.

It’s not clear if any of the children ingested the marijuana, but no sickness or injuries were reported. Brewton City Schools Superintendent Kevin Wiessman said he is thankful the students involved are safe and credited police for their swift response.

Frasier was booked on a $300,000 bond, according to jail records.