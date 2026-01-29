The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Alabama man has appeared in court accused of traveling to a presidential debate in Georgia in the hope of sneaking in and assassinating then-President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, police arrested Adam Benjamin Hall, 23, of Alabama. He was charged with interstate stalking on January 26.

According to prosecutors, Hall drove from Alabama to Atlanta on June 27, 2024, where a CNN presidential debate was scheduled for the evening. Hall allegedly planned to sneak into the debate and assassinate Biden.

The prosecutors also showed that GPS data pulled from Hall's phone allegedly placed him three blocks from the debate approximately 30 minutes before the event started.

Hall was also accused of writing what he called an "expose" that was addressed "[t]o all the Palestinian journalists ... and in remembrance of the ones who lost their lives along the way."

Joe Biden during a CNN presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. While Biden was debating then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, prosecutors allege that Adam Benjamin Hall, 23, was in the city and plotting to infiltrate the debate and assassinate the Democrat ( (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) )

The note allegedly included messaging warning that "our enemies are not in any other country but our own and Israel's," and calling for an "overthrow" of the Israeli government.

"It's time we overthrow these bastards and threaten to pull a f***ing D-Day on Tel Aviv," he wrote.

The letter included a mixture of pro-Palestine sentiment and anti-government conspiracy ideas. The document calls for an insurrection on July 4, and calls for supposed supporters to march on Washington, D.C.

"On the week of Jul. 4, forget your f***ing barbecues and pool parties. Instead do the patriotic thing by marching on Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court armed with whatever you have," the letter reportedly says. "Unless the feds shoot first, you must not engage. If they are unwilling to comply after a few hours, then I permit you to march into those buildings and do what is necessary to regain control of our country from the deep state."

The U.S. Secret Service is leading an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Georgia claims that Hall had a firearm with him when he traveled to Georgia. It said the investigation was ongoing and that other charges could be filed against Hall.

“Threats against the President are gravely serious and must be treated as such,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S Hertzberg said in a a press release. “Hall’s alleged actions went beyond mere words and included traveling to Georgia with a firearm to murder President Biden. Political violence is never acceptable and must be countered by swift intervention and meaningful consequences.”

It's unclear why it took so long to arrest Hall, or how investigators discovered the alleged plot.

The Independent has requested comment from the prosecutor’s office .