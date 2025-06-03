Child’s dance recital turns deadly when argument in the crowd turns to gunfire

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A children’s dance recital turned deadly on Sunday in Alabama when one man shot another mid-performance.

Marcus Sanders, 27, pulled out a gun and fatally shot Carl Williams III, 27, as the two argued during the performance at Saenger Theater in the city of Mobile, according to local reports.

When police arrived at the theater around 6:30 p.m., they found two victims shot. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim, a bystander, was struck in the ankle, WALA reported.

“To bring this to a child’s dance recital is despicable,” said Police Chief William Jackson.

Authorities said Sanders and Williams knew each other and had been arguing before Sanders pulled out the gun.

open image in gallery Marcus Sanders, 27, was arrested on first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges ( Mobile Jail )

Moments before he was shot, Williams took a video of his daughter performing on stage, NBC 15 reported.

Sanders didn’t turn himself in to police until hours after the shooting. He is now facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Michelle Murphy, a mother attending her daughter’s performance, said it had been a beautiful show before tragedy struck.

“Once we got up, chaos ensued, and that’s when you realized what just happened and what we had to try and get ourselves and all the little ones out of it,” Murphy told Fox 10.

Metal detectors were set up over the weekend, but were not in use at the time. A sign posted outside the theater indicated that firearms were prohibited.

“This was art. This was love. The lord was present. We’ve been a part of the Danze 101 family for over five years now, and that was the last thing on anyone’s mind,” Murphy said. “This was about the babies, and nothing more should have transpired.”

Murphy also commended the studio’s teachers for doing all they could in the moment to protect the children and make sure everyone was safe.

“All I heard was arguing and then from there, I heard gunshots, and I saw the fire from the gun. We just hit the ground under the benches,” a witness named Reginald told NBC.

Reginald described how worried he felt being separated from his granddaughter, who performing at the recital.

“I've been crying because the kids are traumatized. I’m traumatized because you are coming to an event for children and children who are doing positive things. Then you have this happen. It’s nerve-wracking, man. I mean, it’s going to stay with me for a while, and I’ve been trying to console my granddaughter, but it’s sad,” he said.

Another witness, Regina, expressed frustration over the fact that a gun was brought to a children’s event.

“It is especially when kids are involved, when a whole bunch of kids are involved, and a bullet has no name. At that moment, you’re not thinking about the children, you know, and you’re just thinking, it’s senseless. It’s just really senseless,” she said.

The director of the Danze 101, the children’s dance academy holding the performance, apologized to students, parents and attendees that such a tragedy unfolded at their recital.

“During times like these, it is natural to feel a mix of emotions and confusion. We understand how deeply this incident impacts not only our dancers but also our studio parents, family and friends. Please know that our primary concern has always been the well-being of our dancers and their families,” director Kenesha Carey said in a statement on social media.

Carey said that counseling and resources will be made available to the dancers.

No children were physically harmed in the shooting.