Protest at home of AIPAC president being investigated as hate crime

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police in Los Angeles are investigating a protest outside the house of the president of the pro-Israeli lobbying group AIPAC as a possible hate crime, according to a report.

LAPD officers responded to a "disturbance" on Thursday morning in Brentwood. They made no arrests at the scene, but were investigating claims of vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, and are now reportedly treating a protest at the scene as a possible hate crime, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though the LAPD has a policy of not naming the victims of crimes in their police reports, LA Mayor Karen Bass reportedly identified the victim as Michael Tuchin, an LA attorney who serves as president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, better known as AIPAC.

“I’ve spoken with Michael Tuchin and Chief [Michel] Moore about yesterday’s disturbing incident,” Ms Bass wrote on X/Twitter. “Hate and violence will not be tolerated in our City. LAPD will continue to work with city and business leaders to keep Angelenos safe.”

AIPAC has been criticized in the past and more so since the 7 October Hamas terror attack in Israel for allegedly buying political cover for Israel through donations to American lawmakers. AIPAC is an American organisation, though its stated purpose is "working to strengthen bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship" and to "encourage the U.S. government to enact specific policies that create a strong, enduring and mutually beneficial relationship with our ally Israel."

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called AIPAC “an extremist organization that destabilizes US democracy” in previous criticism of the political donor group.

“AIPAC endorsed scores of Jan 6th insurrectionists,” she wrote on X/Twitter. “They are no friend to American democracy. They are one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress as well, who disproportionately target members of color.”

The US's continued support of Israel has been the subject of criticism by those who believe Israel's response to the 7 October Hamas terror attack has been disproportionate. More than 14,500 Palestinians have been reported killed since the 7 October attack, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. Millions more have been displaced from their homes by Israel's bombing campaign.

A video that was posted online by the People's City Council Los Angeles shows a group of protesters standing outside a home that has been identified as Mr Tuchin's, holding a sign that read "F*** ur holiday baby killer." A red liquid also appeared to have been poured onto the home's driveway, while small white bundles were left scattered around the property.

No arrests have been made at this time related to the protest.