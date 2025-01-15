Uproar as adult child porn suspect is released into custody of his parents

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An 18-year-old child porn suspect has been released into his parents custody in North Carolina instead of being issued with a bond, prompting outrage from locals.

Brett Gerald Kimbrell was charged with ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Friday, according to a Cornelius Police Department statement released that day.

Police charged Kimbrell after executing a search warrant at his home along Ragtop Day Lane in Cornelius just north of Charlotte where they seized his electronic devices for forensic analysis – an investigation prompted by a tip-off.

The teen is accused of distributing explicit images of children aged between four to six years old, as well as others of children up to the age of 15, to young girls, according to warrants filed with the Mecklenburg County Court and seen by Fox8.

Kimbrell allegedly traded a disturbing video and an image collage of young girls being sexually assaulted, reported the outlet. He used the “Kik” messaging platform to upload the illegal content and forward it to other “unknown subjects”, according to a court affidavit seen by Fox8.

But the case is facing an enormous backlash as Magistrate Leigh Peters, with the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office, ordered the release of the defendant to the custody of his parents – rather than issuing him a bond.

open image in gallery Brett Gerald Kimbrell,18, was formally charged with ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Friday after police seized his electronic devices ( Cornelius Police Department )

After police published the announcement on Facebook, the department was lamabasted by local residents.

One user named Amy Bullins wrote: “This is an absolute disgrace! The magistrate should be fired immediately.”

While another, Michelle Burdick, said: “He’s 18?? Isn’t that considered an adult? He should have been arrested and in jail.”

Legally, Kimbrell is of age to face the force of the law, therefore it is unclear why the court ordered Kimbrell not to be issued bond and jail time.

The Independent contacted the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office for more information.

Bizzarely, the police even stated that the decision to release Kimbrell despite the charges seriously undermines their investigation.

“Given the serious nature of these charges, which involve the safety and well-being of children, we find this decision troubling and concerning.

“The release of this defendant, especially under such circumstances, undermines the gravity of the situation and raises significant concerns about the risk to public safety, particularly the safety of minors in the community.”

Cornelius Police insisted that any individuals “charged with such serious offenses should be held in custody, pending further legal proceedings, to ensure a definitive message that crimes involving the exploitation and violence against children will not be taken lightly”.

The department pledged to remain “steadfast” in its commitment to protecting children who were victims of abuse or exploitation in the Cornelius community.

They urged anyone with information regarding the exploitation or abuse of minors is urged to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.