Prosecutors in Adam Montgomery’s trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony have warned jurors against being “fooled” by the accused killer.

Mr Montgomery’s trial is taking place more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in 2019.

Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.

In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.

Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the Harmony several times after she had a bathroom accident.

The little girl’s remains were hidden in a ceiling vent at a shelter where the family stayed after her death. Montgomery snuck the remains into his workplace freezer, before disposing of them in March 2020. Harmony’s remains have never been found.

On Wednesday, the defence and the state delivered closing arguments after two and a half weeks of trial.

“The defendant admitted only to what he had to,” prosecutor Ben Agati said. “Because he thinks that you are going to be fooled ... He admits what he can’t deny. He denies what he can’t afford to admit.”