NCIS: Los Angeles actor Gabriel Olds was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting at least three women across the country, police announced this week.

Olds, 52, was arrested Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department on seven felony sexual assault charges, and is now being held on a $3.5 million bond, according to public records. Police said the women told officers that Olds lured them in using his status as an actor and alum of Yale University, a prestigious Ivy League school, before becoming violent.

In recent years, he’d met several victims on dating apps, the police department said.

“Each victim reported that Olds lured them into a false sense of security during their initial encounters, then turned violent without seeking their consent,” the LAPD said in a statement.

At least three women have told police they were assaulted by Olds, while two women reported “lesser violent sexual conduct,” the LAPD said.

Actor Gabriel Olds, pictured in a booking photo, was arrested on Monday for sexually assaulting at least three women, police said ( Los Angeles Police Department )

Officials said Olds likely targeted more women and are urging any other potential victims to come forward if they have been targeted.

“We heard the same story again and again,” Detective Brent Hopkins said in a statement. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes.

“Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up,” he continued. “Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

The 52-year-old, originally from New York, has a recurring role playing Spencer Allen in NCIS: Los Angeles. Olds has also appeared on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. He has also appeared in several other popular crime shows, including Criminal Minds and The Mentalist.

Olds played the role of young Pat Robertson in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, an Oscar-winning 2021 film.