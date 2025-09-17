Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Statue of Abraham Lincoln stolen from Louisiana plantation turns up cut into pieces at pawn shop

Three people are accused of stealing a rare, solid silver Abraham Lincoln statue from Houmas House in Louisiana and cutting it into pieces to sell at pawn shops

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 17 September 2025 14:21 EDT
(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office/Houmas House and Gardens)

Three Louisiana residents have been arrested for allegedly stealing a rare solid silver Abraham Lincoln statue from the Houmas House Estate and Gardens in Darrow and cutting it into pieces to sell at a pawn shops.

Steve Coronado, 28, Alma Fontenot, 20, and Bruce Shelvin, 49, all face simple burglary and felony theft over $25,000 charges, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Coronado also faces three counts of possession of stolen property.

Police claim the trio broke a window overnight Saturday to force their way into the plantation home, before making off with the Lincoln statue. The historic value of the statue is estimated at $166,000, authorities added.

After obtaining the statue, created by Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor behind Mount Rushmore, the suspects allegedly cut it into several pieces.

Some of those pieces were reportedly sold at a pawn shop and a gold and silver shop located in Metairie, Louisiana, the sheriff’s office said.

(Left to right) Steve Coronado, Alma Fontenot, and Bruce Shelvin have all been charged after allegedly cutting a stolen historical silver statue of Abraham Lincoln
(Left to right) Steve Coronado, Alma Fontenot, and Bruce Shelvin have all been charged after allegedly cutting a stolen historical silver statue of Abraham Lincoln (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Recommended

According to Sgt. Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Coronado was identified as the person who brough the pieces to the stores. He is accused of selling silver shavings at one location and exchaning a larger portion of the statue for cash at another. On September 10, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Avondale, where they recovered an additional piece of the damaged sculpture.

Beth Higgins, manager of Southern Coin and Precious Metal in Metairie, said the store purchased a barely identifiable piece of the statue for $3,300. However, she noted that her staff were already aware of the Lincoln statue theft and immediately notified law enforcement.

The Lincoln statute, seen here in pieces, has an estimated historic value of $166,000
The Lincoln statute, seen here in pieces, has an estimated historic value of $166,000 (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

“We want to see stolen items returned to the owners,” Higgins said, per NOLA.com. “That’s not the game we want to play.”

Coronado is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, charged with theft and three counts of possession of stolen property. His bond has been set at $37,500, and he is expected to be transported to Ascension Parish Jail later.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in