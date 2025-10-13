The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Arkansas man accused of killing his daughter’s rapist has announced his plan to run for sheriff after saying the legal system “failed.”

Aaron Spencer allegedly shot and killed 67-year-old Michael Fosler after discovering him with his missing 14-year-old daughter.

He announced his intention to run for the Lonoke County sheriff position in a Facebook video, which has received over five thousand likes and has been shared over three thousand times.

Lonoke County is located just under 30 miles from Little Rock.

“I’m the father who acted to protect his father when the system failed,” Spencer says in the video.

“Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court,” he continues. “And, I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures.”

open image in gallery Aaron Spencer has announced his intention to run for Lonoke County sheriff after allegedly shooting his daughter's rapist ( Facebook/Aaron Spencer for Lonoke County Sheriff )

Spencer goes on to say that he wants to restore trust in law enforcement, following his harrowing case.

“This campaign isn’t about me; it’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and in their community,” he says. “It’s about restoring trust, where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know they will not be left alone in a moment of need.”

Spencer was charged with second-degree murder in October 2024, according to court documents.

On the night of the alleged shooting, Spencer said that the barking of his dog awoke him. He later became suspicious after discovering a stuffed animal, dressed in a hoodie, under his daughter’s bed sheets to appear as though she was in the bed.

Following that, the court documents allege that Spencer got in his truck and drove around his neighborhood until he discovered his daughter in a truck with Fosler, prompting a desperate car chase.

Fosler, who had previously been charged with numerous sexual offences against Spencer’s daughter, was forced off the road before the father shot him.

open image in gallery Spencer says that he felt as though the legal ‘system failed’ him ( Lonoke County Detention Center )

Spencer called 911 to report that he had shot Fosler, who died at the scene, according to court documents.

Following Spencer’s arrest, his wife, Heather, launched a GiveSendGo campaign to support her husband.

She said that her daughter had been “targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend.”

“We let the justice system do its job. The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50k bond,” she added. “He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child.”

Heather also described the charges against her husband as “outrageous” and said that he was a “hero,” because she believed her “child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her.”

open image in gallery He has received a wave of support on social meda ( GiveSendGo )

Spencer’s pre-trial date is set for December 16, and his trial will begin on January 26, 2026.

Residents have flooded the comments section of his video announcing his intention to run for the sheriff’s office.

“Lonoke needs you for sheriff! Best of luck to you,” one wrote.

“We need this!!!!!! Please let us know what we can do to support you!!!!!,” said another.

Even Spencer’s son, Malachi, commented under the post.

“Proud to call this man my father!” he wrote.

The Independent has approached the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office for comment.