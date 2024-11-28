Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Country singer Austin Tanner is facing arrest for allegedly violating his bond after he posted a photo of himself at an awards show on social media.

Tanner, 38, was indicted in April on two counts of insurance fraud and attempted theft of property.

He was released on $20,000 bond on the condition that he did not “depart the state without leave of court,” according to court documents seen by Fox News.

But, on November 21, Tanner posted a photo on Instagram of him and his wife on the red carpet at the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards the night before.

“Last night was nothing short of magical as we walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards,” he captioned the post.

“This moment marked a dream come true!”

Following the post, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion asking an Alabama judge to revoke Tanner’s bond, reported the Daily Beast.

open image in gallery Austin Tanner (pictured) posted a photo from the CMA Awards on Instagram ( @austinltanner/instagram )

The motion alleges Tanner and his wife traveled from Alabama to Nashville for the awards ceremony without requesting permission from the court.

“The State contends there is evidence that on or around November 20, 2024, the Defendant traveled outside of the state of Alabama as evidenced by pictures he posted to his Facebook and Instagram accounts, respectively,” the documents state.

“Given that the Defendant was well versed in the travel conditions of his bond, and given his public disregard for those restrictions, the State seeks to revoke his bond.”

An warrant for the country music star’s arrest was issued the next day.

The Independent has contacted the Mobile District Attorney’s Office and Tanner’s attorney Frederick G. Helmsing Jr for comment.