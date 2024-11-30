Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Costco is closing the book on year-round sales of physical novels.

The bulk retailer is looking to end constant book sales at 500 of its 600 stores across the U.S., according to reports. Starting in January, Costco will remove the book section from most of the stores.

Book sales will only return during the holiday season and other select times of the year.

Costco officials said they are making the shift because stocking books on tables is labor-intensive and has to be done by hand - unlike other merchandise that can be stocked with forklifts, according to the New York Times.

Consumers have also turned to buying books on Amazon and not at big-box retailers.

The popular store says that if book sales do well at the stores where they remain, it could return to stores. But if they continue to lag, more book sections could get the ax.

Executives with the retailer are also watching how book sales fare at competitors, including the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour book that is being sold exclusively at Target, according to Publisher’s Weekly.

Costco continues to make changes as it navigates the consumer market. Earlier this year, the company announced that membership ID cards would have to be scanned for entry. The retailer also increased membership fees, with most raising by about $5. A gold star account went from $60 to $65 in September.

Despite the changes, Costco’s popular hot dogs haven’t had their prices change. They continue to cost $1.50, the same as in the 1980s when the stores first opened.