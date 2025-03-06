Cops rush to Florida Navy base Corry Station for reported ‘active shooter’
Corry Station, in Pensacola, was been locked down amid reports of an armed disturbance just after 10 a.m. on Thursday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police have rushed to a Naval Air station in Florida following reports of an “active shooter.”
Corry Station, in Pensacola, was been locked down amid reports of an armed disturbance just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, with a massive law enforcement presence on the scene, according to the U.S. Navy.
“Naval Air Station Pensacola Navy Security Forces and local law enforcement entities are responding to a reported active shooter situation at Corry Station,” the Navy’s official account wrote on X.
“All gates at Naval Air Station Pensacola and Corry Station are currently closed. This is a developing situation. We will share additional information as it becomes available.”
More follows ...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments