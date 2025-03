Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor's visit to the White House has drawn criticism from Irish political leaders, who say that the controversial fighter does not represent Ireland.

During the Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday, McGregor commended Trump's "inspiring" work ethic, while the president reciprocated by praising McGregor's own work rate, describing him as "fantastic”.

Earlier, McGregor told reporters in the West Wing of his intention to discuss Irish immigration issues with Trump.

He criticised the Irish government, characterising it as an administration of "zero action with zero accountability".

McGregor has previously expressed aspirations to run for the Irish presidency.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lauded McGregor's presence, saying that the administration couldn't imagine a "better guest to have with us on St Patrick’s Day”.

McGregor’s visit to the White House came months after he was found civilly liable in a High Court damages case in Dublin taken by a woman who accused him of rape.

Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim against McGregor after accusing the professional fighter of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor addressing reporters from the White House Press Briefing Room ( Getty Images )

The 35-year-old woman was awarded damages and costs after a three-week trial in 2024 in which the jury found McGregor civilly liable for assault.

A judge at the High Court in Dublin later said the jury had “conclusively determined” that McGregor had raped Hand.

McGregor is appealing against the outcome of the civil case.

In response to McGregor’s comments to reporters in the White House briefing room, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin later said his claims were “wrong”, and did not reflect the views of the Irish people.

Deputy premier Simon Harris said that McGregor was not in the US to represent Ireland and did not speak for the people of Ireland, and “has no mandate to”.

During his exchange with reporters on Monday, McGregor criticised the Irish government on immigration issues.

“I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face.

“It will be music to the people of Ireland’s ears,” he said.

“Never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland faced been spoke.

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland.

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty.

“Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability.

“Our money is being spent on overseas issues that is nothing to do with the Irish people.

“The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country.

“There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop, so issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this because if not there will be no place to come home and visit.”

open image in gallery Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House ( PA Wire )

Martin later posted a response on social media.

“St Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship,” he wrote on X.

“Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

Harris said: “It’s for President Trump to invite wherever he wants to his home, and he’s perfectly entitled to do whatever he wishes in relation to who he decides to invite to the White House.

“But let me be very clear, Conor McGregor is not here in the United States representing Ireland or the people of Ireland. He’s here in a personal capacity.

“He doesn’t speak for Ireland. He doesn’t speak for the people of Ireland. He has no mandate to do such.

“My views on him are very clear, well established, previously articulated, long standing and on the public record.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to Nikita Hand.

“I admire her bravery, her courage, and I’d much rather be talking about Nikita Hand than Conor McGregor, quite frankly.”

Harris also said he does not see McGregor becoming the next president of Ireland.

“I think it’s always better for elections to be decided, obviously, by those who live in a country, and by the people of Ireland.

“That’s how our presidential election will be decided,” he added.

“I don’t wish to provide free airtime here to Mr McGregor.

“I don’t expect he’s going to be the president of Ireland.

“We have a long and proud tradition of electing excellent people of integrity and decency at Aras an Uachtarain (the president’s official residence in Dublin).”