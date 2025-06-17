Compton man launches lawsuit against In-N-Out alleging discrimination over hairstyle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Compton man is suing In-N-Out burger for racial discrimination, after he was allegedly pulled up multiple times, and eventually fired, over his hairstyle.

Elijah Obeng, 21, who is Black, claims that he was unfairly targeted by managers at the store who singled him out over the required employee dress code – which resulted in severe emotional distress.

In-N-Out requires its employees to wear company-issued hats with their hair tucked in, and male employees must be clean-shaven, according to a civil lawsuit obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The outlet reports, per the suit, that Obeng worked at the Compton In-N-Out location for just under four years.

As his hair grew longer, Obeng was told by management that he should change the style so that it would remain under the company issued hat. Obeng braided his hair to comply with the request, but was later told to cut off his sideburns.

open image in gallery A Compton man is suing In-N-Out burger for racial discrimination, after he was allegedly pulled up multiple times over his hairstyle ( Getty Images )

He considered the sideburns important to his cultural identity, according to the lawsuit.

After resisting the instructions to shave his sideburns and change his hair, Obeng alleges that he was treated differently – including being criticized more frequently and held to standards his coworkers were not. He was also denied opportunities for promotions, according to the suit.

In May 2024, Obeng felt he had been “publicly humiliated” after a supervisor told him to go home to shave his sideburns in front of other coworkers – which he did not do.

According to the suit, Obeng texted his supervisor that he would return for his next shift, and a few days later he was fired.

open image in gallery In-N-Out requires its employees to wear company-issued hats with their hair tucked in, and male employees must be clean-shaven ( Getty Images )

In-N-Out said the firing was due to prior write-ups, but Obeng believes that it was a retaliation for his refusal to adhere to the dress code policies, the filing states. The alleged discrimination has caused Obeng “anxiety, humiliation, and loss of dignity,” the Times reports.

In addition, the lawsuit claims that by asking Obeng to cut his hair, In-N-Out has violated the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair). The California law stops employers from discriminating on the basis of an employee’s hairstyle or hair texture.

Obeng’s lawsuit is reportedly asking for over $3 million, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Independent has reached out to In-N-Out for comment on the lawsuit.