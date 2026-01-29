Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Plane crash in Colombia near Venezuelan border leaves 15 dead, including congressman

The aircraft’s final contact with air traffic control came minutes after takeoff,

Trump threatens Colombia with military action

A small aircraft crash in a rural area of Colombia’s Norte de Santander province on Wednesday claimed the lives of all 15 people on board, including a member of congress, authorities said.

The state-owned airline, Satena, which operated the flight, confirmed that local officials in the community of Curasica were the first to notify authorities of the crash site.

A rescue team was promptly dispatched to "assess the condition of the passengers." However, Colombia's Transportation Ministry later issued a statement confirming the tragic outcome: "once the aircraft was located on site, authorities regrettably confirmed that there were no survivors."

The aircraft, registered as HK4709, had departed at 11:42 a.m. local time from Cúcuta, the departmental capital, en route to Ocaña, a municipality nestled among mountains. The flight typically lasts approximately 40 minutes.

The aircraft, registered as HK4709, had departed at 11:42 a.m. local time from Cúcuta (FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images))

The aircraft’s final contact with air traffic control came minutes after takeoff, according to a statement released by Satena.

Officials did not provide a cause for the crash, but said there would be an investigation.

The small plane was carrying two crew members and 13 passengers, including Diógenes Quintero, 36, a member of the House of Representatives for Catatumbo, the airline said. Carlos Salcedo, a social leader who was running for Congress, was also among the victims.

Quintero was a renowned human rights defender in the troubled border region with Venezuela, where he was from and where the accident occurred.

A lawyer by profession, he was elected in 2022 as one of 16 representatives in the lower chamber to represent the more than 9 million victims of Colombia's decades-long armed conflict. The seats were created as part of a landmark 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the country's largest guerrilla group known as the FARC.

His party, the U Party, expressed their remorse for his death and said he was “a leader committed to his region, with a firm vocation for service.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said via social media: “I am deeply saddened by these deaths. My heartfelt condolences to their families. May they rest in peace.”

