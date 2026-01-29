Plane crash in Colombia near Venezuelan border leaves 15 dead, including congressman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A small aircraft crash in a rural area of Colombia’s Norte de Santander province on Wednesday claimed the lives of all 15 people on board, including a member of congress, authorities said.

The state-owned airline, Satena, which operated the flight, confirmed that local officials in the community of Curasica were the first to notify authorities of the crash site.

A rescue team was promptly dispatched to "assess the condition of the passengers." However, Colombia's Transportation Ministry later issued a statement confirming the tragic outcome: "once the aircraft was located on site, authorities regrettably confirmed that there were no survivors."

The aircraft, registered as HK4709, had departed at 11:42 a.m. local time from Cúcuta, the departmental capital, en route to Ocaña, a municipality nestled among mountains. The flight typically lasts approximately 40 minutes.

The aircraft’s final contact with air traffic control came minutes after takeoff, according to a statement released by Satena.

Officials did not provide a cause for the crash, but said there would be an investigation.

The small plane was carrying two crew members and 13 passengers, including Diógenes Quintero, 36, a member of the House of Representatives for Catatumbo, the airline said. Carlos Salcedo, a social leader who was running for Congress, was also among the victims.

Quintero was a renowned human rights defender in the troubled border region with Venezuela, where he was from and where the accident occurred.

A lawyer by profession, he was elected in 2022 as one of 16 representatives in the lower chamber to represent the more than 9 million victims of Colombia's decades-long armed conflict. The seats were created as part of a landmark 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the country's largest guerrilla group known as the FARC.

His party, the U Party, expressed their remorse for his death and said he was “a leader committed to his region, with a firm vocation for service.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said via social media: “I am deeply saddened by these deaths. My heartfelt condolences to their families. May they rest in peace.”