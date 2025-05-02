Driver of boat that crashed into Florida ferry killing one person denies fleeing the scene
Jeff Knight has also stood down from his role with a local music venue ‘out of respect for the victims’
The driver of a private boat that hit a passenger ferry in Florida has denied fleeing the scene after the collision left one dead and 10 injured.
An attorney for Jeff Knight issued a lengthy statement following the tragic incident in Clearwater on Sunday night. There were 45 people on board the 40ft ferry when Knight’s 37ftboat with six passengers plowed into the stern at around 8.40 p.m. local time. Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, Florida, was killed, and at least six other passengers were taken to hospital.
Separately, Knight has stepped down from his role with outdoor music locale Jannus Live “out of respect for the victims”, according to a statement from the venue.
After Sunday’s crash, Clearwater Police Department said in a statement on X that “the boat that struck the ferry fled the scene”. Knight’s attorney disputes this, and no charges have been brought over the fatal collision.
“Immediately after the accident, Mr Knight directed a passenger on his vessel to call 911, and that passenger remained on the line with the 911 operator for nearly twelve minutes,” attorney J. Kevin Hayslett wrote. “Mr Knight tied his vessel to the ferry in order to stabilize it and render aid. He used his boat to maneuver the ferry closer to shore so that first responders would have easier access to passengers.
“Only after Clearwater Police Officers were in the water and ambulances had arrived did Mr Knight leave in order to prevent his boat from sinking with an infant on board.
“Several witnesses aboard Mr. Knight’s vessel indicated that the frantic mother... pleaded for immediate transport following the crash because she was concerned that her 8-week-old child may have suffered injuries.
“Given the circumstances, including vessel draft, water depth, and the compromised condition of Mr Knight’s boat, he prudently determined that returning to dock as quickly as possible was the best course of action.”
In the video footage of the crash, released by the Clearwater Police Department, Knight’s boat is seen hitting the stern of the passenger ferry.
In a press conference Monday, Clearwater Police Department chief Eric Gandy said the boat “overrode nearly three-quarters of the ferry” and was tracked down 3.5 miles away from the site of the crash underneath the Clearwater Memorial Causeway.
An investigation into the crash by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is ongoing.
