Woman who went to prison for manslaughter was just sworn in as city council member

Her bio says she’s ‘a woman in recovery, who enjoys supporting others in their recovery’

Patrick Whittle
Monday 10 November 2025 17:53 EST
A woman who was among the “top three vote-getters” in Maine was sworn in Monday as a city council member. She also served time in prison for manslaughter.

Angela Walker, who is not affiliated with a political party, spoke openly during her campaign about her past and how she believes it can help her better serve and bring a unique perspective to city government.

Walker’s election sparked outrage on conservative social media and concern from some Maine Republicans, such as Bobby Charles, a Republican candidate for governor.

“Councilor Walker was among the top three vote-getters and was sworn in Monday, Nov. 10, along with two others. The Council intends to look ahead and continue addressing critical issues that are affecting Bangor and other cities across the country, such as the housing crisis, the unhoused population and the opioid epidemic,” city spokesperson David Warren said in a statement.

Angela Walker (right) being sworn in
Angela Walker (right) being sworn in (AP)

Walker was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she and her brother, Benjamin Humphrey, pleaded guilty to the 2002 death of Derek Rogers. The Canadian tourist had allegedly called Walker a derogatory term for Native American women before a fight broke out. He was later found severely beaten and suffocated with sand.

Attempts to reach the family of Rogers were not successful.

Now listed as a peer services coordinator for Bangor Area Recovery Network, which provides addiction recovery services in the Bangor area, Walker ran on issues such as improving social services, supports for unhoused people and public transportation in the city, the Bangor Daily News reported.

She did not return a call from The Associated Press on Monday.

Her profile on the website says she is “a woman in recovery, who enjoys supporting others in their recovery,” with more than a decade of experience in mental health and substance use support.

Susan Faloon, another council member who was sworn in on Monday, said she looks forward to serving with Walker.

“I think it's important that people remember she served her time,” Faloon said. “She has turned her life around, has become a productive member of society, and is giving back and helping others.”

