Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ten injured after balcony collapses near University of Cincinnati as students were celebrating end of exams

One person is being treated for ‘life-threatening’ injuries, officials said

Andrea Cavallier
Saturday 18 October 2025 10:44 EDT
Comments
Officials arrived to find the wooden balcony had detached from the building, collapsing under the weight of too many people
Officials arrived to find the wooden balcony had detached from the building, collapsing under the weight of too many people (@SeanMacKinnonTV/X)

What began as a night of celebration for University of Cincinnati students ended in chaos Friday evening, when a third-floor balcony suddenly gave way, sending a crowd plunging to the pavement below.

Ten people were injured, one critically, officials told WKRC.

Emergency crews responded to the off-campus home on Stetson Street, just steps from the university’s College of Medicine, shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the wooden balcony had detached from the building and collapsed.

Officials said students had gathered to celebrate the end of exams.

“They had a big exam today and they were celebrating,” Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Stephen Bowe said.

Students had gathered at the off-campus home to celebrate the end of exams when the balcony collapsed, sending students to the ground
Students had gathered at the off-campus home to celebrate the end of exams when the balcony collapsed, sending students to the ground (@SeanMacKinnonTV/X)

Cincinnati fire officials told WKRC that 10 people were transported to area hospitals.

One victim was in critical condition and being treated for a “life-threatening” injury, while five others were listed in serious condition, and four were left with minor injuries.

Officials have not said how many people were on the balcony when it collapsed. The victims have not been identified, but officials said several are students.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the remains of the balcony jutting out from the building, as investigators worked late into the night.

A Cincinnati Enquirer reporter at the scene described several young men sitting on the curb, heads in their hands. Nearby, an American Spirit cigarette carton and empty cans of alcoholic seltzer littered the ground. A leather purse, jacket, and a small pair of brown heeled boots lay beside a broken, bloody plastic chair.

The apartment building, about a half mile from campus, is not affiliated with the university, but many of the residents are students, officials said.

Hamilton County’s Division of Buildings and Inspections has been notified, as has the University of Cincinnati, which is helping students displaced by the collapse.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley told WKRC that the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in