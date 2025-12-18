Chinese tea brands aim to convert coffee drinkers in US expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese beverage entrepreneurs are increasingly setting their sights on the American market, hoping to convert young coffee and matcha drinkers with innovative tea offerings.

Leading this charge is Amanda Wang, co-founder of the rapidly expanding Chinese chain Ningji Lemon Tea, who undertook four research trips to the U.S before launching Bobobaba, a brand specifically tailored for American palates.

Bobobaba’s vibrant, Instagram-friendly drinks, featuring fruit pieces, boba pearls, and distinctive logos, are designed to appeal to a new demographic. Wang, whose Chinese venture is backed by tech giants Tencent and ByteDance, believes the U.S presents a significant opportunity.

"The U.S is a developing country in terms of bubble tea," she told Reuters, noting that Bobobaba’s U.S-centric recipes are sweeter than those offered in China.

However, adapting to the American business landscape has presented its own hurdles. Wang highlighted the stark contrast in operational speed, where opening a store in the U.S took seven months, compared to just 20 days in China.

"Doing business here (in the U.S) is quite different from what we imagined in our heads. It took seven months to open the store, which was quite painful," she explained, outlining a cautious ten-year expansion strategy for the U.S.

open image in gallery Mixue, which has leveraged its $1 fruit teas to become the world's largest food and beverage chain by stores, with over 53,000 locations globally, announced a ten-year storefront lease in New York City in September ( REUTERS )

Despite these challenges, a wave of other Chinese tea brands, including Chagee Tea House, Chahalo, Molly Tea, and Auntea Jenny, have either opened U.S outlets or announced expansion plans in the past year. Their confidence stems from considerable success in China’s modern tea-drink market, driven by flavour innovations, fresh branding, and rapid store rollouts.

Mixue, which has leveraged its $1 fruit teas to become the world's largest food and beverage chain by stores, with over 53,000 locations globally, announced a ten-year storefront lease in New York City in September.

"Everyone is looking at the U.S as a potential market," said Felix Lin, the CEO of a Nevada-based distributor for Asian food products, HF Foods, who said he has received a growing number of calls from Chinese food and beverage chains.

Chagee, which listed on the NASDAQ in April, has over 80 personnel working full-time on the company’s “significant pipeline” for U.S expansion, Emily Chang, the company’s top U.S executive, told Reuters in November. It plans to open a large flagship store in the heart of Silicon Valley next year.

Chang, previously an executive at Starbucks China, said part of Chagee’s plans includes a public campaign to promote tea among U.S consumers and to establish it as a new product category.

open image in gallery A number of Chinese tea brands are looking to expand to United States ( REUTERS )

This mirrors how Starbucks popularised coffee in tea-drinking China nearly 30 years ago. In November, Chagee launched the “evening tea service,” a bespoke experience that offers a flight of three teas and a tea sommelier, in part to show U.S consumers that tea can be enjoyed in the evening.

Demand for coffee tends to drop off in the early afternoon, Chang said.

Most of these brands have found success beyond China's highly-competitive market, where annual revenues for tea-drinks will exceed 30 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) this year, per estimates from Hongcan Research Institute.

They have also already expanded to Southeast Asia, and other nearby Asian markets - such as Australia. Some also have begun building a presence in the Middle East and Europe.

Wang is in no doubt that the opportunity for tea brands in America's large, stable consumer market is vast, though she knows it won't be easy.

"Culture and brand awareness are the biggest challenges," she said. "Building trust takes time."