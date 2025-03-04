Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Disney star apologized after she was slammed online for touching several rare Honu turtles in Hawaii while on vacation with her family.

The Descendants actress, China McClain, 26, was on vacation with her father, who also acts as her manager, Michael, and sister, Sierra, who filmed her touching resting sea turtles on a beach in Paia, Maui, at the weekend.

However, the supposedly heartfelt moment sparked widespread outrage, ultimately forcing McClain to delete the post from her feed, where she boasts 7.4 million followers. At the time it was deleted, there were around half a million views.

“Two actresses and their father/manager contacted the DLNR this afternoon, to apologize for creating a social media outburst by posting one of the women touching a sea turtle, while the other videotaped”, an official statement from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources read Monday.

McClain told the DLNR: “I was not fully aware of the situation until today, and I certainly wasn’t aware of the laws. The video was from two years ago when we visited Hawaii and I came across it in my phone and decided to post it.”

Most of the comments pleaded for McCain to remove the video and apologize for any cultural insensitivity caused.

open image in gallery Disney star China McClain, 26, (pictured) had been attacked by fans online after she was filmed touching protected sea turtles on a Hawaii beach ( Instagram/@chinamcclain )

The fallout even saw Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green, M.D. weighing in: “Aloha China, I urge you to educate yourself on Hawaii’s laws and the importance of protecting our marine life before visiting our islands. Interacting with sea turtles is not only illegal but also poses a serious threat to these protected species.”

Green also reminded followers that anyone visiting the islands had a moral obligation to respect the wildlife – a notion that she and her family breached.

“Please delete this video, and do better”, he added.

Despite the post now being deleted, Instagram users have continued to jibe at her across her older posts on the platform.

One user viciously wrote: “You are NOT welcome in Hawai’i in any capacity, visitor or resident.”

While another said: “You managed to **** off an entire state bro. Stay ** home forever. Pls.”

The DLNR statement said that both China and Sierra were sincerely apologetic to the people of the island, particularly for any hurt and cultural disrespect that had been caused.

Authorities were first made aware of the post Monday, which prompted the DLNR to make several phone calls and emails to the sisters, their managers, publicists, record labels and production companies, begging them to take the post down.

Their father-manager, Michael McClain, said: “We want people to know that China was not aware of the laws, and we appreciate that people and the agencies reached out.”

“All our family loves and respects Hawai‘i and we apologize for inadvertently causing this pain,” he added.

The stars’ apologetic response has induced a mixed reaction with one user commenting on an old post Tuesday, by writing: “No apology needed, never welcome in Hawaii ever again.”

A more understanding fan wrote: “Thank you for apologizing. I urge you to follow up with some action. It doesn’t have to be monetary but consider bringing awareness to the importance of being good stewards of the land God allows us to dwell on.”

Originally the viral post was captioned with a statement that read: “Just found this Turtle gem captured on our Hawaii trip [...] found so many other pics from this beautiful, healing place that I might share. Don’t be shocked if I pack up & move to Maui one of these days!”

The DLNR confirmed that while their actions did not break state law, they actively ignored wildlife viewing guidelines developed by NOAA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the DLNR – a set of established stipulations.

Those stipulations include standing at least 10 feet away from sea turtles, not touching, chasing, feeding, or interfering with adults and hatchlings, and allowing them to have access to and from the ocean.

Yet as this was not directly witnessed or reported, the DLNR stated it was challenging for law enforcement to establish intent. It is unclear whether the family will face a penalty for their actions.

Brian Neilson, DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources administrator added: “Although we understand it was probably not intentional, this is not a pono way to interact with Hawaiian wildlife. We encourage the sharing of positive behaviors on social media to inspire others to appreciate and protect our beautiful surroundings.”

The Independent contacted the DLNR for comment.